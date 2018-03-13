The video will start in 8 Cancel

A knife attacker could still be on the loose in Uxbridge after a teenager was airlifted to hospital following a stabbing.

Police chased a suspect after the incident on Monday afternoon (March 12) in Hilton Close, Uxbridge, but they managed to get away - and were still not caught the following day.

A call was made to police in Hillingdon to Hilton Close, off Cowley Mill Road, at 3.34pm on Monday (March 12) to reports of a stabbing.

London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance attended the scene and the 18-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing, police confirmed on Tuesday morning (March 13).

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said officers on the scene identified a suspect and gave chase, but lost track of the man.

A knife and vehicle were recovered from the scene by police.

Hillingdon Police tweeted at 4.35pm on Monday (March 12) that roads were "being closed from Cowley Mill Road to St John's Road junction with Riverside Way due to an incident".

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

