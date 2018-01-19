The video will start in 8 Cancel

A fire which broke out in an Uxbridge Road office block led to half of its fifth floor engulfed in flames.

At around 8am on Friday (January 19), six fire engines and 35 firefighters were called to Uxbridge Road, Ealing, after reports of a fire in an office block .

The fifth floor of the building, near Ealing Hospital and the St Leonard's Road junction, was alight and the fire took nearly two hours to bring under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there were no reports of injuries, a spokesman for London Fire Brigade said.

Fire crews from Ealing, Acton, Chiswick, Park Royal and Wembley fire stations attended.

Metropolitan Police officers urged motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes while the emergency services dealt with the Uxbridge Road fire.

A spokesman for Ealing Police said: "Incident in the Uxbridge Road between Ealing Hospital and Church Road. Avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible."

He added: "Please be patient with the emergency services as we manage this incident."

At the time of publication, the road remained closed in both directions.

