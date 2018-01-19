Six fire engines and 35 firefighters are tackling a fire in Uxbridge Road, Ealing.
The fire, between Ealing Hospital and Church Road, was ongoing at 9.30am on Friday (January 19).
A spokesman for Ealing Police urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.
“Please be patient with the emergency services as we manage this incident,” he added.
No reports of injuries
In an updated statement, the Brigade confirmed there have been no reports of injuries.
Half of the fifth floor was damaged by fire, the spokesman added.
Minor traffic delays
There are minor traffic delays around St Leonard’s Road, near Ealing Hopsital, as firefighters remain on site.
"Half the fifth floor alight"
A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said the fire is now under control.
“Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers attended a fire at an office block on Uxbridge Road in Ealing this morning.
“Half of the fifth floor of the office block was alight.
“Fire crews from Ealing, Acton, Chiswick, Park Royal and Wembley fire stations attended the incident.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”
Police statement
A spokesman for Metropolitan Police told getwestlondon officers are currently assisting with traffic management.
“Police were called by the London Fire Brigade at 8.37am on Friday January 19 to reports of a fire.
“Police and the London Fire Bridage are in attendance.
“Officers are assisting with traffic management.”
"Avoid the area"
Ealing Police urged motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.
Office block blaze
A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade told getwestlondon firefighters were called at 8.04am to reports of a fire in an office block.
Six fire engines and 35 firefighters are at the scene in Uxbridge Road.
Fire in Uxbridge Road
A fire has broken out in Uxbridge Road, Ealing and is being tackled by 35 firefighters.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the blaze.