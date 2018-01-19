Six fire engines and 35 firefighters are tackling a fire in Uxbridge Road, Ealing.

The fire, between Ealing Hospital and Church Road, was ongoing at 9.30am on Friday (January 19).

A spokesman for Ealing Police urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.

“Please be patient with the emergency services as we manage this incident,” he added.

