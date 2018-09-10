Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Horrific footage of the fight which took place in Uxbridge town centre between about 70 youths is being shared on social media.

The High Street and surrounding area became a "dispersal zone" on Monday evening (September 10) after crowds of young people "swarmed" and began "stamping and kicking each other".

The violence led to one shop locking its doors in response to a young person running away to escape a larger group, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

A video, which appears to have been filmed on Snapchat, shows countless young people pushing and shoving before one man falls to the ground.

Youths are captured on camera appearing to kick the unidentified man while he is on the ground, before he escapes the mass brawl and leans against a shop window, appearing to gasp for air as others surround him to try and protect him from further attack.

Loud screams and shrieks can be heard throughout the clip.

The faces of people in the video have been blurred for legal reasons.

The footage has been described as "frightening" and makes locals feel "unsafe," one anonymous resident told getwestlondon.

Metropolitan Police officers descended in the area following reports of the fight at around 5.30pm.

The area became a "dispersal zone" after Metropolitan Police issued a Section 35 order to arrest anyone refusing to leave or return to the area.

The force has since confirmed there have been no arrests and no reported injuries following the brawl.

The video footage showing part of the mass fight has been circulating social media, including Snapchat and Facebook.

Reacting to the shocking video, an anonymous resident told getwestlondon : "Utter madness. I feel for the people shopping who see this.

"I saw the video and was shocked at the amount of people causing chaos and behaving in a disgusting manner.

"It's frightening for people shopping to witness that - it makes you feel unsafe."

(Image: Caroline Noonan)

Witnesses have previously described "awful" scenes as the high street descended into a mass fight.

An anonymous passer-by claims a "swarm" of people attempted to smash down a shop door while one man "looked like he was about to pass out" after being "repeatedly stamped on".

"I was standing outside Primark having a cigarette and I looked over to where Clarks near the phone box," getwestlondon was told by a woman who asked not to be named.

"There was just a swarm of them standing in a crowd, then the crowd started shouting and moved towards Clarks' doors where one girl who looked like she’d been in a fight was pulled out by security, then the fight broke out again.

"Whoever they were after must have ended up in Clarks because they were trying to smash the doors down to get in there."

She added: "Then I saw a man stand up and get dragged back down where they repeatedly stamped on him.

"He got up and looked like he was about to pass out. Security got him into the shop next to Clarks.

"One of them saw I was on the phone to the police and according to my partner said about robbing my phone.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman previously said: "A dispersal zone has been authorised in Uxbridge town centre, to prevent anti-social behaviour and violence with injury.

"This has been granted by Inspector Harris and is in place from 5.40pm on Monday, September 10, until 5.39pm on Wednesday, September 12.

"Section 35 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Police and Crime Act 2014 allows a police officer of at least the rank of Inspector to authorise a dispersal zone for up to 48 hours.

"Once authorised, a constable in uniform may, under circumstances, direct a person to leave the area, in whole or in part, and direct the person not to return for up to 48 hours."

It was added at around 7.20pm: "At this stage all of the groups have been dispersed.

"One store was closed briefly in response to one youth running away from a larger group - he ran into the store.

"Some offences were committed but they are being dealt with separately."

It was later confirmed no arrests were made and there were no reported injuries.