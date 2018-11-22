The video will start in 8 Cancel

The windscreen of a bus was left crumpled and smashed after a bus crashed into a lamppost in Uxbridge.

Oxford Road was closed while police dealt with the aftermath of a collision on Thursday morning (November 22).

Pictures and video taken from the crash scene reveal the scale of the damage to the front of the 222 double decker bus.

Other images have shown the extent of the efforts to recover the bus wreckage and clear the road.

The Metropolitan Police said the driver of the bus was injured in the collision.

(Image: @TheRealDeeKay86)

But no one was seriously hurt.

A spokesman said: "Officers attended and found a bus had been involved in a collision with a lamppost, which had then fallen across the road.

“The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade also attended.

“The road has been closed.

“None of the passengers on the bus were injured. The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.”

(Image: James Carson)

A Get West London reader said at around 9am that the road is ‘very busy but it’s moving’.

Apparently the road is open going towards Uxbridge from Denham but not the other way around, according to reports.

Seven bus routes were diverted following the crash.

(Image: @TheRealDeeKay86)

