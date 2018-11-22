A double decker bus has crashed ahead of the morning rush hour, closing off a major road in Uxbridge town centre.

Pictures seen by Get West London reveal the wreckage of the bus, which reportedly crashed into street furniture on the Oxford Road (A4020), on Thursday morning (November 22).

The front of the 222 route double decker was crushed, with its windscreen completely smashed.

Seven bus routes were being diverted and there is heavy traffic in the area after the collision, which took place at around 5.30am.

Metropolitan Police and Transport for London have been contacted for comment.

