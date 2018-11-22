A double decker bus has crashed ahead of the morning rush hour, closing off a major road in Uxbridge town centre.
Pictures seen by Get West London reveal the wreckage of the bus, which reportedly crashed into street furniture on the Oxford Road (A4020), on Thursday morning (November 22).
The front of the 222 route double decker was crushed, with its windscreen completely smashed.
Seven bus routes were being diverted and there is heavy traffic in the area after the collision, which took place at around 5.30am.
Metropolitan Police and Transport for London have been contacted for comment.
More to follow.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates on this live incident in our blog.
Follow our blog updates below for all the latest traffic and travel news.
A TfL investigation is underway
Transport for London (TfL) is launching a full investigation after this morning’s crash.
Their spokesman said:
“At approximately 5am this morning a route 222 double deck bus operated by Metroline collided with a lamp post at the junction of Oxford Road and Harefield Road.
“Emergency services attended the scene but there were no serious injuries. A full investigation is underway.”
Seven bus routes were placed on diversion after the crash. They are: 222, 427, U1, U3, U4, U5 and U7.
Buses returning to normal service
'Awful morning' for Emma
She’s shared her frustration with the delays in Uxbridge on Twitter
Bromley bus garage fire on morning of disruption
Elsewhere in London this morning other bus travellers are also facing disruption, after a fire at a bus garage in the Bromley area.
This website understands the buses stationed at the bus garage are worth around £354,000 each.
So with 11 buses reportedly damaged in the blaze, it is thought the fire has caused at least £3.5 million worth of damage.
The London Fire Brigade said earlier:
“Crews worked hard to stop the blaze from spreading to more buses and around 30 vehicles were moved to safety.”
Congestion continues
INRIX traffic service says there are ongoing queues in the Uxbridge area, despite lanes being cleared
1: A4020 OXFORD ROAD - UXBRIDGE - NORTHBOUND - LONDON
Queuing traffic due to earlier accident, bus involved on A4020 Oxford Road Northbound from Cross Street to B467 Harefield Road. Congestion to surrounding routes, Hillingdon and Hayes. All lanes have been re-opened. Near to The Pavilions, all routes through Uxbridge are queuing due to this closure.
The latest traffic update
Reportedly, all lanes have been reopened.
But traffic remains heavy and disrupted in the Uxbridge area.
Traffic alert systems are still flagging the delays as severe.
The INRIX traffic monitoring service posted this update just before 9.40am
1: A4020 OXFORD ROAD - UXBRIDGE - NORTHBOUND - LONDON
“Queuing traffic due to earlier accident, bus involved on A4020 Oxford Road Northbound from Cross Street to B467 Harefield Road. Congestion to surrounding routes, Hillingdon and Hayes. All lanes have been re-opened. Near to The Pavilions, all routes through Uxbridge are queuing due to this closure.”
Buses continue to be affected by crash delays
Best to allow extra time if you possibly can this morning but for many, it will be too late!
What we know so far and photos from the crash scene
The windscreen of a bus was left crumpled and smashed after a bus crashed into a lamppost in Uxbridge.
Oxford Road was closed while police dealt with the aftermath of a collision on Thursday morning (November 22).
Pictures and video taken from the crash scene reveal the scale of the damage to the front of the 222 double decker bus.
Other images have shown the extent of the efforts to recover the bus wreckage and clear the road.
The Metropolitan Police said the driver of the bus was injured in the collision.
Video shows aftermath of crash
More complaints about how bad Uxbridge traffic is today
Make sure you keep checking here for the latest. It should hopefully start to clear as the bus wreckage is recovered.
Photos show efforts to remove bus wreckage
DeeKay86 contacted us on Twitter with their images of the crash scene.
They wrote:
“You can see the cut down lamppost and railings in the back of the truck.”
'It's very busy but it's moving'
A Get West London reader says the road is ‘very busy but it’s moving’.
Apparently the road is open going towards Uxbridge from Denham but not the other way around
Driver injured and passengers were on board during crash
Police have confirmed that the driver was injured and that passengers were also on board during the crash.
Metropolitan Police said it was called to Oxford Road, Uxbridge, at 5am.
A spokesman for the force said:
“Officers attended and found a bus had been involved in a collision with a lamppost, which had then fallen across the road.
“The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade also attended.
“The road has been closed.
“None of the passengers on the bus were injured. The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.”
Troubles elsewhere for people travelling in Uxbridge
The tubes are also busy this morning, with some passengers finding their commute a frustrating experience
Police looking into cause of crash
The Metropolitan Police are looking into the cause of the crash and the possible duration of the road closure.
We’ll update you as soon as they confirm details to us.
Where was the crash?
Judging by photos on social media, the crash was next to a roundabout on Oxford Road.
Below is a map of the area - anyone wanting to use Oxford Road this morning could face delays
Locals are keen to know when the road will reopen
We will bring you the latest from the police as soon as we can