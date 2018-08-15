The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An urgent appeal to identify a male pedestrian in who lost his life after he was struck by a lorry in Park Lane more than a week ago has been launched by police.

Metropolitan Police were called to a crash between the man and a lorry during rush hour on August 6.

A man, believed to be in his 50s, who had been hit by a lorry was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.27am.

Nine days after his death the Met is appealing to the public for help identifying him and to help trace his family.

Police have released a CCTV image of the man walking in Park Lane moments before the fatal crash.

Roads and Transport Policing Detective, Sergeant Andy Russell, said: "We urgently need to find out the identity of this man, so that his family can be informed of his death.

"Please do call police if you know his identity or if you think you recognise him and can provide us with any information."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is helping police with their investigation. There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Incident Unit on 020 8543 5157.