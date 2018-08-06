The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has died after being struck by a lorry in Park Lane, Westminster .

London Ambulance Service and Metropolitan Police were called to the collision on Monday (August 6) during morning rush hour.

A man who had been hit by a lorry was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 9.27am.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 9.22am on Monday to reports of a road traffic collision on Park Lane between a man and a lorry.



"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.



"The man – no further details – was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.27am.



"The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene."

Efforts are being made to trace his next of kin.

(Image: TfL)



Park Lane, which runs parallel to Hyde Park, remained closed following the incident, causing heavy traffic and long delays in the area.

No arrests have been made and police enquiries into what happened continue.