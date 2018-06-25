The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men have been hospitalised in a serious condition after being stabbed in West Kensington.

The men, aged 37 and 26, are both understood to be in a serious but stable condition after the knife attack in Ivatt Place.

Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a fight in the road on Sunday (June 24) at 3.37pm.

Paramedics were also called and the two men were found with stab injuries. They were taken to a west London hospital where they remain.

The stabbing is being investigated by CID officers from Hammersmith & Fulham Police.

No arrests have been made at this stage and police are continuing to make enquiries.

The previous day (Saturday, June 23), two men in their 40s were stabbed in South Harrow and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A Harrow Police spokesman said: "Police and ambulance service called to Dudley Road, Harrow to reports of a male stabbed.

"Officers found a male, believed to be in his 40s, with a stab wound and soon after a second male, believed to be in his 40s, was found stabbed at an address in Wesley close.

"Both sustained minor injuries not life threatening."