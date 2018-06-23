The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men in their 40s were found stabbed streets apart in South Harrow on Saturday morning (June 23).

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to reports of a stabbing in Dudley Road at 8.45am.

A man in his 40s was found stabbed at the scene while and another man of a similar age was found with stab wounds at a nearby address in Wesley close.

According to Harrow police neither men were seriously hurt and their injuries were not life threatening.

A Harrow Police spokesman said: "Police and ambulance service called to Dudley Rd, Harrow to reports of a male stabbed. Officers found a male, believed to be in his 40s, with a stab wound and soon after a second male, believed to be in his 40s, was found stabbed at an address in Wesley close. Both sustained minor injuries not life threatening."

Police tweeted a picture of an air ambulance flying over Harrow following the incident.

Police are not treating the stabbings as gang-related and continue to make enquiries into what happened.

No arrests have been made.