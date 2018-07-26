Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If the recent weeks of endless heat have exhausted you, you may be happy hear thunderstorms could soon bring the lengthened sunny spell to a dramatic end.

Today (July 26) has been one of the hottest west London days on record with temperatures soaring to a scorching 35C in Heathrow.

Things are expected to cool down towards the end of the day with humidity rising in the capital.

Met Officers forecasters have predicted "occasional thunderstorms" will hit London in the evening and overnight and affect parts of the country.

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for Thursday and Friday with heavy rainfall and lightening likely to affect eastern areas between Welwyn Gardens and Grimsby.

On Thursday (July 26) the Met Office's prediction for the South East of England was: "A humid evening is expected with some sunny intervals, but occasional thunderstorms are possible during the evening and overnight, these mainly in western counties, and largely clearing before dawn. Winds will be light and variable. Minimum temperature 18 °C."

But west Londoners may have to wait for rain until the weekend if Met Office predictions are right.

This is when thunderstorms are expected to hit Hounslow, Hillingdon, Ealing and Harrow

Hounslow

Temperatures in Hounslow peaked at 34C on Thursday but are predicted to cool off towards the weekend. Temperatures will dip to the low 20s on Saturday with rain predicted to start falling on Sunday afternoon. There's a 50% chance of precipitation from 1pm on Sunday with rain predicted to continue until the next day.

Hillingdon

Hillingdon was also baking hot on Thursday but should cool down over the weekend. Temperatures could dip below the 20C on Sunday with rainfall expected from 1pm and predicted to last throughout the night.

Harrow

There were highs of 33C in Harrow this week but temperatures should cool off as the week ends. Lows of 15C are predicted on Saturday and rain and isolated thunderstorms could hit the borough from 1pm on Sunday and last throughout the following day.

Ealing

Ealing looks likely to remain hot until Saturday when temperatures could drop to 16C. Sunday is when rain is most likely to fall and is forecast to start from 1pm and continue into Sunday.