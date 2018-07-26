Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today could be one of the hottest days in west London EVER as temperatures are set to reach 35C.

According to forecasters, it's going to hit at least 35 degrees at Heathrow Airport and in boroughs such as Ealing on Thursday afternoon (July 26).

The record for the hottest July day ever in Britain stands at 36.7C, which was recorded three years ago at Heathrow on July 1 2015.

Scorching temperatures of 38.5C were reached on the hottest day overall, which was recorded in Faversham, Kent, back on August 10 2003.

It's thought that record could be broken on Friday (July 27), but not in west London as it looks like temperatures will be a bit cooler across the capital.

With gardens across west London gasping for rain, Londoners will be happy to hear there is a temporary end to the dry spell in sight, with rain forecasted on Friday and Monday .

Residents in Hounslow, Ealing and Hillingdon can expect temperatures of 29C throughout the day, with some "thundery showers" also predicted.

The rising temperatures are having an effect on and their livelihoods, as well as several other businesses, and the levels of the UK's reservoirs, lakes and rivers.

Speaking to Wales Online , Professor Len Shaffrey, Professor of Climate Science at the University of Reading, said the hot spells are "playing havoc" with UK farms.

He said: "The UK and Ireland have been experiencing a prolonged hot and dry spell since June, with the first half of summer (June 1 to July 16) being the driest in the UK on record.

“The lack of rainfall has started to impact on water usage, and hosepipe bans have started to come into force in Northern Ireland and the North West of England.

"The hot and dry spell is also playing havoc with farming. A shortage of lettuce and broccoli is expected in the next few months, whilst the dry weather has pushed up the cost of cattle feed in Ireland by 50%.”