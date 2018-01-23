The video will start in 8 Cancel

A knife-carrying teenager who was spared jail by a judge who "took a risk" on him is now behind bars - after breaching his community order in just FOUR days.

Kyani Ledgister, 18, from Wembley , had been found guilty of possessing a "frightening" 12cm knife in Harrow town centre, but was not locked up - a decision the judge admitted "may be criticised by the public" .

Ledgister, of Gilbert Scott Close, had confessed to carrying a huge knife in the busy shopping area, on October 1 2017, for "protection" as he has "beef" with people in Northolt .

District Judge Denis Brennan imposed a Youth Rehabilitation Order and a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on him to help him "achieve goals" at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday (January 11).

But it took just four days after walking free from court for Ledgister to breach his CBO and end up behind bars as a result.

Ledgister was handed a total of 13 months in prison for his previous knife offence, including one month for breach of his CBO and possession of cannabis, at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday (January 19).

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs under a collection order.

'A lack of respect for the courts'

Sergeant PJ Jones, of the Harrow Proactive Unit, said: "Ledgister’s actions demonstrate a lack of respect for the court following his previous conviction at court.

"He knew the restrictions that had been placed on him yet he chose to flout these.

"Harrow Proactive Unit will continue to seek Criminal Behaviour Orders in such cases where restrictions will prevent such individuals and groups who are coming to Harrow to commit crime.

"Their behaviour causes distress amongst our residents and businesses and will not be tolerated."

The teen's defence lawyer, Miriam Smith, had previously asked the court "to show mercy" as Ledgister had turned his life around - working at a Primark store, seeing a mentor, learning to drive, and carrying out voluntary work.

But he was caught on CCTV in Harrow town centre - an area from which he was banned from entering - with a young male he was banned from associating with, on Monday (January 15).

Harrow proactive unit was asked to review the footage of a public order offence involving a group of males in the town centre, and identified Ledgister as being at the scene.

Two days later, police conducted a search at his home address in Wembley, seizing a quantity of cannabis, before placing him under arrest.

Ledgister was then charged with a breach of his CBO and cannabis possession and appeared at Willesden Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 18) before he was remanded into custody for sentencing.

