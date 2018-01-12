Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A judge has defended his decision to "take a risk" in sparing a teenager jail after he was found guilty of possessing a "frightening" 12cm knife in Harrow town centre.

Instead of sending Kyani Ledgister, 18, from Wembley , to a young offender's institute, District Judge Denis Brennan imposed the longest Youth Rehabilitation Order possible on him, at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday (January 11).

The judge accepted that his decision "may be criticised by the public" but he hoped the order placed on the teen would help him "achieves goals", rather than letting him "sit on your hands for six months".

And District Judge Brennan told the court he wants no other judge but him to sentence Ledgister if he breaches his order - which could carry a two-year prison sentence.

Ledgister confessed to carrying the huge knife in the busy shopping area for "protection" as he has "beef" with people in Northolt.

The teen, who was 17 at the time, had been spotted in Harrow town centre on October 1 2017, by police officers patrolling gang-ridden areas - but ran off when his name was called.

A police officer chased him down an alleyway and Ledgister made a "throwing motion" before the a clang was heard - and a huge knife was found later in the same spot.

District Judge Brennan said: "You discarded a knife with a 12cm blade - frightening!

"There is a growing public concern about young people in possession of blades and the number of deaths caused by young people and adults in possession of knives."

(Image: Google Maps)

Metropolitan Police figures revealed that blade offences rose by 24% to 12,021 - meaning that an extra 2,327 knife crimes were committed in 2016/2017 compared to the previous year.

But Miriam Smith, defending, asked the court "to show mercy" as Ledgister had turned his life around - working at a Primark store, seeing a mentor, learning to drive, and carrying out voluntary work.

She said: "What has struck me is the improvement in his maturity made in the last two or three months.

"Sending him to prison would take him back to zero.

"The court should allow him to build the life he does want to live and stay out of trouble."

Ledgister was handed a two-year Youth Rehabilitation Order with an extended activity requirement of 180 hours and 25 hours intensive supervision per week, as well as a Criminal Behaviour Order for three years.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within two years, adhere to a six-month curfew between the hours of 1am and 6am, pay costs of £300 plus a surcharge of £20 under a collection order.

A list of 16 people he is banned from associating with was also drawn up as part of his order.

The court heard how Ledgister had three relevant previous convictions, committed whilst he was a youth, including possessing a knife and an offensive weapon in 2016.

'My decision may be criticised by the public'

Explaining his sentencing decision, District Judge Brennan told Ledgister: "You're going to have the eyes of the youth offending team on you.

"If I was to send you inside, you would lose that job, you wouldn't get driving lessons you are taking, and you wouldn't do the voluntary work.

"I think sending you to a YOI (Young Offenders Institute) would have the complete opposite effect to the purpose of sentencing.

"I think those goals are far better achieved by living at liberty.

"My decision may be criticised by the public, but I hope what I'm doing achieves these goals, rather than letting you sit on your hands for six months.

"I'm taking a risk with you. If you breach these orders I want Kyani to be placed in front of me for sentencing purposed because I'm the person who's taken this risk."

Ledgister was previously found guilty of possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place in Willesden Youth Court on December 4 2017.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .