A 16-year-old remains in police custody after officers discovered an unknown substance at a west London property.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of terror offences after Metropolitan Police officers carried out a raid earlier this week and found an imitation firearm, items containing an unknown substance and cannabis plants.

Four days later the boy remains in custody and a cordon surrounding the property remains in place, however the force failed to confirm the exact location.

An investigation is underway and the mysterious substance along with the other items have since been removed and are being analysed, the police confirmed.

The teenager was arrested at 9.55am on Wednesday (August 29) following a raid at the west London property.

"During the search, officers discovered cannabis plants as well as what is believed to be an imitation firearm," a police spokesman said.

"Further searches were carried out in the address and officers found items containing an unknown substance.

"As a precaution, specialist officers were called to the address and are in the process of recovering the items, which will be sent for urgent analysis to determine what it is.

Cordons continue to remain in place around the address at this time."

The boy was initially arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and cultivation of cannabis however he was further arrested on suspicion of terror offences.

He was taken to a south London police station and Westminster Magistrates' Court granted a warrant of further detention until Wednesday September 5.

