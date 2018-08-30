The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager from west London has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Metropolitan Police officers discovered an imitation firearm, items containing an unknown substance and cannabis plants after carrying out a search at a property on Wednesday morning (29 August).

The 16-year-old was arrested at 9.55am following the findings at the west London home which has now been cordoned off for precautionary purposed.

A force spokesman said: "During the search, officers discovered cannabis plants as well as what is believed to be an imitation firearm.

"Further searches were carried out in the address and officers found items containing an unknown substance.

"As a precaution, specialist officers were called to the address and are now in the process of recovering the items, which will be sent for urgent analysis to determine what it is.

"Cordons remain in place around the address."

The teenager was initially arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and cultivation of cannabis.

However he was further arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

The boy remains in police custody at a south London police station as the investigation continues.