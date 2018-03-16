The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager caught with a huge concealed knife after a police stop and search in South Harrow has been given an 8pm curfew.

Police officers found a seven-inch kitchen knife wrapped in a t-shirt in his backpack as he walked through the area.

The 17-year-old boy was sentenced to a one-year Youth Rehabilitation Order at Willesden Youth Court on Thursday (March 14).

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was stopped at 3.45pm by Harrow Police Response C Team officers in Eastcote Lane, on January 30 this year.

A Harrow Police spokesman said: "Officers had spoken with the male and subsequently detained him for the purposes of a drugs search.

"Within his backpack the boy had a seven-inch kitchen knife wrapped in a t-shirt."

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article at Willesden Youth Court on February 14, and was sentenced a month later.

Three sentenced for knife crime in one day

The teenager was one of three boys sentenced at the same court, on the same day, for possessing knives.

Another teenage boy took two six-inch knives and a hammer into school and a 16-year-old was spared jail despite stabbing a younger girl with a kitchen knife in a "frightening" attack .

He must comply with a Youth Rehabilitation Order for one year, and will be electronically tagged between the hours of 8pm and 7am for three months.

The teen must also pay fines totally £140.

