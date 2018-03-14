Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 16-year-old boy has been spared jail despite stabbing a younger girl in public with a kitchen knife in a "frightening" attack.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had met up with the victim but brought along the weapon, using it to stab her when they had a disagreement.

He was sentenced to an 18-month Youth Rehabilitation Order at Willesden Youth Court on Wednesday (March 14).

The defendant met up with the victim, his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend, before they headed to Newton Farm Ecology Park in Rayners Lane on February 10 this year.

Beata Murphy, prosecuting, told the court: "They were talking about unimportant things and then they started arguing somewhat.

"At this point the defendant has pulled out a knife from somewhere.

"He poked her right leg with it and she was not hurt at the time but then he put the knife into her left leg, through her clothing, and her leg started to bleed.

"The defendant called the ambulance and he told them the girl had been stabbed by an unknown attacker who left the scene."

(Image: Harrow Police)

The 15-year-old injured girl was taken to hospital, where she was given four stitches to the half-inch long wound.

The knife used to hurt her was later found in the teenage boy's bedroom by police.

Chair of the Bench, Mrs Kay, told the convicted teen: "This was a horrible offence - frightening for the victim and really quite unpleasant and nasty and you should be aware of that.

"It crosses the custody threshold, it's that serious. But you have pleaded guilty and you have shown remorse, and are engaging and communicating, which is very important.

"This is your last chance, should you offend again you'll be back in custody for sure."

The 16-year-old admitted grievous bodily harm without intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place at the same court on February 21.

His defence lawyer, Mr Moor, argued that he'd previously suffered a history of domestic violence and Attention Deficit Disorder, but is now engaging more with his family.

He must comply with a Youth Rehabilitation Order for 18 months, he is banned from Brent borough for three months and will be under a 8pm-7am curfew for three months.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .