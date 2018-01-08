The video will start in 8 Cancel

A plane crash in Stanmore - in which the pilot remarkably walked away from - is being examined by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

A spokesman for the branch confirmed on Monday (January 8) that it is investigating the crash on Sunday.

The light aircraft landed in a muddy field , sustaining damage to the right wing.

Pictures, tweeted by police, show a nose propeller of the white and blue aircraft caked in mud.

It is not clear how many people were on board when the plane went down, but police say there were "no injuries" after the aircraft "crash landed".

A spokesman for AIIB said: "Yes, the AAIB is conducting an investigation into an accident that happened in Stanmore yesterday."

