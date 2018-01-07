Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pilot walked away without any serious injuries after a very rough landing in Stanmore.

The light aircraft crash landed in a muddy field on Sunday (January 7).

The Harrow branch of Metropolitan Police Service announced the crash on Twitter and shared three photographs of the damaged aircraft at around 3.30pm.

The images show damage to the right wing of the blue and white aircraft and a nose propeller caked in mud.

It is not clear how many people were on board when the plane went down, but police say there were "no injuries" after the aircraft "crash landed".

getwestlondon has approached Metropolitan Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch for more details on the incident.

