A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a train at Southall station on Friday afternoon (June 15).

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the station at 2.10pm and the station was closed while emergency services attended the incident.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service rushed the injured man to hospital from the station.

BTP have provided an update on the victim’s condition, and have said he is in a “life-threatening condition”.

Following the incident, witnesses reported on social media that three police cars, six ambulance vehicles and two fire engines were seen outside the station.

There are still delays on Heathrow Express services from Paddington station, with passengers experiencing delays for most of the afternoon.

National Rail has said lines between Ealing Broadway and Hayes & Harlington have now reopened, although services running between London Paddington and Hayes & Harlington may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 35 minutes.

“We anticipate disruption to continue until 7pm,” National Rail added.

