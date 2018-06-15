There are Heathrow Express delays from Paddington Station after a person was struck by a train at Southall Station on Friday afternoon (June 15).

British Transport Police was called to a person struck by a train at Southall at 2.10pm.

The station was closed while emergency services attended the incident.

London Ambulance Service rushed the injured person to hospital from the station where they are being treated for injuries.

An update on their condition awaits.

Southall Station was closed following the incident which caused delays to trains from Paddington to Heathrow Airport.

Passengers travelling with by Heathrow Express are warned to expect disruption.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates from the incident, including the latest information on travel delays in our live blog below.