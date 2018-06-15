There are Heathrow Express delays from Paddington Station after a person was struck by a train at Southall Station on Friday afternoon (June 15).
British Transport Police was called to a person struck by a train at Southall at 2.10pm.
The station was closed while emergency services attended the incident.
London Ambulance Service rushed the injured person to hospital from the station where they are being treated for injuries.
An update on their condition awaits.
Southall Station was closed following the incident which caused delays to trains from Paddington to Heathrow Airport.
Passengers travelling with by Heathrow Express are warned to expect disruption.
Some west London trains cancelled due to person hit by train
Heathrow Express running half-hourly service
Heathrow Express trains are running from Paddington every 30 minutes.
Eye witnesses to Southall incident report seeing emergency services at station
Passengers travelling to Heathrow advised to use Tube
Passengers travelling to Heathrow Airport are advised to use District line, Central line and Piccadilly line services while there are ongoing delays
Passengers travelling from these west London stations should seek alternative routes
TfL Rail has advised people planning to travel from the following stations to use buses instead.
Southall station incident causes train delays between Paddington and Heathrow
