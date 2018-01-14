The video will start in 8 Cancel

A second man has been charged with murder after Khalid Abdi Farah was shot dead in Southall last year.

Jermaine Paul, 22, was arrested on Friday (January 12) and charged the following day.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Saturday (January 13), said the Metropolitan Police .

Mr Farah, 26, was shot in the chest as he sat in a car in Lady Margaret Road on November 11 last year.

He was taken to a central London Hospital where he later died.

A 21-year-old man, Malique Thompson-Hill, was charged with Mr Farah's murder on December 3.

He remains in custody ahead of a fresh court appearance in late February.

