A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal shooting of Khalid Abdi Farah in Southall last year.

He is the second man to be arrested in connection with the incident, which happened on November 11 last year.

The arrest was made on Friday (January 12), shortly after 9am said the Metropolitan Police.

He was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.

The first man, Malique Thompson, was charged with the murder of Mr Farah on December 3.

He appeared at the Central Criminal Court for a bail application hearing last month where his application was rejected.

He is charged with murder and remains in custody ahead of his next scheduled court appearance in February.

(Image: Met Police)

Mr Farah was shot in the chest as he sat in a car in Lady Margaret Road.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he died at 3.32am.

