A sixth form student who was stabbed near her school in Southall during a daylight attack was “assaulted by outsiders”, according to the headteacher.

At around 12.23pm on Wednesday (March 21), police were called to reports of a fight “between a number of girls” in Lady Margaret Road, outside Greenford High School.

Officers arrived and found an 18-year-old female suffering from a stab wound to her leg and she was taken to a west London hospital by London Ambulance Service .

As well as the 18-year-old, whose injuries were deemed not life-threatening, a 17-year-old victim was also treated for minor head injuries after the fight.

Speaking to getwestlondon on Thursday (March 22), the head teacher from Greenford High School Mathew Cramer confirmed both victims are students at the school.

He said: “There was an incident at lunchtime on Wednesday in the Lady Margaret Road when two sixth form students were assaulted by outsiders.

“Both students received medical assistance but are relatively unharmed and are with their families.

“As the police are currently investigating the incident, we are unable to make any further comments, but we wish both students a speedy recovery.”

Southall residents were urged to avoid the area while police cordoned off Lady Margaret Road, near Ruislip Road, and were told to expect an “increased police presence”.

A Met Police spokesman said: "An incident has occurred in Lady Margaret Road near Ruislip Road.

"Please allow emergency services to manage this incident. It is not likely to affect traffic but there will be an increased police presence."

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

