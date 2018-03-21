The video will start in 8 Cancel

An 18-year-old woman was stabbed during a fight between a number of girls in Southall on Wednesday (March 21).

Police were called at 12.30pm to reports of a number of girls fighting near Greenford High School in Lady Margaret Road.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a teenage woman suffering from a stab wound to her leg.

She was taken to a west London hospital, a police spokesman told getwestlondon.

The 18-year-old's injuries are deemed non life-threatening.

A second victim, aged 17, was treated for minor head injuries.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

