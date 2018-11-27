A fire near Heathrow Airport could lead to cancellations and disruption on the railways in west London.
Passengers are being warned of problems between Paddington and Heathrow because of a blaze in Southall.
Transport for London announced the "severe delays" just after 6am this morning (Tuesday, November 27).
It said on Twitter: "Severe delays between Paddington and Heathrow Airport due to a fire near the railway at Southall.
"Tickets are accepted on London buses, and on London Underground via any reasonable route.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused this morning."
Announcements on the London Underground are warning passengers about the railway problems, saying that the fire is close to Heathrow Airport.
Unconfirmed early reports suggest Great Western Railway trains are also affected and that no Heathrow Express services are running.
The London Fire Brigade has been contacted for comment about the extent of the blaze.
Now there's a broken down train
Unconfirmed reports trail has 'derailed'
National Rail say disruption could continue until 10am
The latest advice on Twitter, despite lines reopening:
Return of good service?
TfL say a good service has resumed:
But National Rail say there could still be delays until 7.45am:
Some passengers have been stuck
Heathrow Express 'running fine'
According to this reply from National Rail to a customer, Heathrow Express services are now running smoothly, despite earlier problems.
We will try to confirm this and bring you more as it comes in:
Delays are now 'minor'
The latest from TfL:
The fire has been put out - but delays continue
National Rail say the fire has been extinguished but disruption is likely until 7.45am:
All lines between Slough / Heathrow Airport and London Paddington have been reopened following the fire near the railway at Southall being extinguished.
Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised as services return to normal.
We anticipate disruption will continue until 07:45.
No Heathrow Express service in either direction
No mention of a fire here but just after 5am Heathrow Express confirmed there’s no service this morning - there has been no update since.
No reports of problems on the roads yet
This AA traffic map is not yet showing any disruption on the roads in the Southall and Heathrow Airport area this morning
The fire is likely to affect journeys beyond London
There’s a warning here about passengers in Henley on Thames being affected.
Great Western Railway trains between Paddington and Slough are also likely to be impacted - which could mean lots of services to and from London Paddington facing hold ups
Screens are displaying confusing information for Heathrow Express passengers
We will bring you more information as soon as it comes in but it seems likely there will continue to be delays to services while the fire is dealt with this morning