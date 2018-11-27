A fire near Heathrow Airport could lead to cancellations and disruption on the railways in west London.

Passengers are being warned of problems between Paddington and Heathrow because of a blaze in Southall.

Transport for London announced the "severe delays" just after 6am this morning (Tuesday, November 27).

It said on Twitter: "Severe delays between Paddington and Heathrow Airport due to a fire near the railway at Southall.

"Tickets are accepted on London buses, and on London Underground via any reasonable route.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused this morning."

Announcements on the London Underground are warning passengers about the railway problems, saying that the fire is close to Heathrow Airport.

Unconfirmed early reports suggest Great Western Railway trains are also affected and that no Heathrow Express services are running.

The London Fire Brigade has been contacted for comment about the extent of the blaze.

