Having enjoyed the double digit temperatures this week, the Beast from the East seems like a distant memory.

However, despite spring being officially just days away, parts of west London could turn into a winter wonderland again this weekend.

Snowfall has been forecasted for west London on Saturday (March 17), continuing overnight and well into the following morning in some areas.

While temperatures are not expected to go below freezing, hovering around the 2 degree C mark, to those outside it will feel much more like -2C, according to the MeteoGroup forecast.

Not expected to rival the Beast from the East in terms of disruption, the snow may still cause issues for those out and about this weekend.

Find out when it is expected to snow with the hourly snow predictions for where you live below.

Hourly snow forecast for where you live this weekend

Saturday

6 am Thick Cloud

7 am Thick Cloud

8 am Thick Cloud

9 am Light Cloud

10 am Light Cloud

11 am Light Cloud

12 pm Light Cloud

1 pm Light Snow Showers

2 pm Light Snow Showers

3 pm Light Cloud

4 pm Thick Cloud

5 pm Thick Cloud

6 pm Thick Cloud

7 pm Thick Cloud

8 pm Thick Cloud

9 pm Light Cloud

10 pm Light Snow

11 pm Light Snow

Sunday

12 am Light Snow

1 am Light Snow

2 am Light Snow

3 am Light Snow

4 am Light Snow

5 am Light Snow

6 am Light Snow

7 am Light Snow

8 am Light Cloud

9 am Light Cloud

10 am Light Cloud

11 am Light Cloud

12 pm Light Cloud

1 pm Light Cloud

2 pm Light Cloud

3 pm Light Cloud

4 pm Light Cloud

5 pm Light Cloud

6 pm Light Cloud

7pm Light Cloud

