It may have started to feel like the worst of the winter weather is long gone and spring is truly on the way.

Temperatures have risen into double figures following snowfall and high winds as The Beast from the East and Storm Emma swept the nation over a week ago.

But don't put away your scarves and gloves just yet as winter is on its way back this weekend, with snow hitting parts of west London.

Heavy snow showers are forecast in Ealing on Saturday (March 17), where temperatures will barely rise above 5 degrees.

It will be a rather cloudy start to the day with snow expected to fall around 4pm.

Continuous light snow will then begin to fall at around midnight on Sunday (March 18), continuing through until 7am.

In Harrow and Brent there will be light snow from around 4pm on Saturday until the following morning.

Elsewhere light snow is forecast in Uxbridge on Saturday evening and in Hounslow on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile in Westminster, Hammersmith and Chelsea light snow is expected for a few hours on Sunday morning.

But in Fulham and Kensington heavy snow showers are predicted from 4pm on Saturday, becoming lighter in the evening.

There could be further snow on the way, as forecasters have not ruled out a white Easter due to an unsettled spell of weather.

It will get colder by the end of this week with temperatures below-average for the time of year, and this trend is forecast to continue through to the Easter weekend, which is from Friday, March 30 until Monday, April 2.

High pressure will build over Scandinavia, dragging a wintry blast of chilling winds and colder, dry weather from the east by this weekend.

Temperatures will struggle in single figures and will remain unsettled for the end of March and into early April.

Any snow accumulation is unlikely to be disruptive, but there will be widespread night-time frosts.

The icy snap could last until the Easter weekend, however some forecasts show the colder weather swooping into France with milder more unsettled weather on course for the UK.

Any chill is unlikely to be as severe or intense as the Beast from the East, which badly disrupted the UK last month.

A spokesman for The Weather Channel said: “[It will turn] colder on Saturday as pressure heightens over Scandinavia and a cold, brisk easterly airflow moves into the UK."

