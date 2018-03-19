The video will start in 8 Cancel

A string of schools across west London have been caught up in a bomb scare on Monday morning (March 19).

Cardinal Road School in Feltham has been evacuated while around 30 schools in Ealing received a malicious letter.

Police are investigating but Scotland Yard say the threat is 'likely to be a hoax' .

More than eight schools have been affected in Hounslow, and getwestlondon understands schools in Harrow and Hillingdon have also been targeted.

Metropolitan Police tweeted shortly after 11am: “Police are investigating reports of communications made to a number of schools across London today, Monday, 19 March.

“There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman later added: “It’s a problem affecting most of the country, we’re looking into it but can't confirm the number of schools affected at the moment.”

Hounslow Council said eight schools had been affected by the hoax, but this had risen at around midday.

It was unable to name the schools affected or say if they had been evacuated.

Hounslow said it was "monitoring the situation very closely, and working with the police and taking our lead from them".

“Schools have their own protocol in place and its up to them how they respond,” it added.

She said she was unable to name the schools affected as police were leading the enquiry.

An Ealing Council spokesman said: “We know that schools have received a letter.

"They are aware of it and will be vigilant.

"Police will visit each school that has reported receiving a threat. Schools remain open at this time.”

getwestlondon has been calling schools in west London to see if they have been affected by the bomb scare.

The following schools say they have not been affected

Brent River College, Brent



Manor Special School, Brent



Phoenix Arch School, Brent



Anson Primary school. Brent



Ark Franklin Primary Academy , Brent



Twickenham School, Twickenham



Ark Burlington Danes, White City



Fulham Boys School, Fulham



St Luke's Primary, Westminster

