A bomb threat affecting schools across the UK on Monday morning (March 19) has not been confirmed as a hoax by Metropolitan Police.

Thousands of schoolchildren were collected by parents after numerous schools received threatening emails, warning of a student on premises with a bomb.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police told getwestlondon it is "likely to be a hoax" but they could not confirm it, adding: "we have to look at these things carefully".

At least eight schools in Hounslow are known to have been affected, with Ealing Borough Council confirming the area has also been targeted.

getwestlondon understands around 30 schools in Ealing have been affected.

Hounslow and Ealing councils declined to give the names of schools affected, saying "it is a police-led investigation."

Kensington and Chelsea Council said it does not believe any schools have been targeted in the borough.

Hammersmith and Fulham, Hillingdon, Harrow and Brent councils have been contacted for comment.

On Monday morning, Met Police told getwestlondon : "It’s a problem affecting most of the country, we’re looking into it but can’t confirm the number of schools affected at the moment."

In an earlier statement, the force said: "Police are investigating reports of communications made to a number of schools across London today, Monday March 19.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing."

Northumbria Police said: "We have had a number of calls this morning about a bomb hoax at many of our region's schools. All of the schools have been spoken to and there is not believed to be any viable threats."

