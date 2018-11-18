Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Major supermarkets are recalling a string of items amid health and safety fears.

Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda and Morrisons are urgently recalling more than 20 products which could pose a risk to people's health.

Undeclared ingredients and product mix-ups have prompted supermarket giants to remove a long list of items which pose allergy risks from their shelves.

From incorrectly-dated pâté to undeclared allergens in Walkers crisps and vegan Slimfast meal replacement which contained milk, these are the 24 product recalls you need to know about this week, Birmingham Live reports.

You can find a full list of recalls on the Food Standards Agency's website here.

Warren & Sons Pâté

Lidl is recalling three varieties of Warren & Sons Pâté due to incorrect or missing use-by date on the label.

No other Lidl products are known to be affected.

Warren & Sons Brussels Pâté

Pack size 175g

Use by 25 December 2019 or no use by date

Warren & Sons Ardennes Pâté

Pack size 175g

Use by 25 December 2019 or no use by date

Warren & Sons Reduced Fat Brussels Pâté

Pack size 175g

Use by 25 December 2019 or no use by date

Clive’s recalls Bombay Vegetables with Daal Tarts

Clive’s is recalling chilled and frozen Clive’s Bombay Vegetables with Daal Tarts because they contain mustard and sesame, which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard and/or sesame.

Clive’s Bombay Vegetables with Daal Tart (chilled)

Pack size 190g

Use by all dates up to and including 24 November 2018

Clive’s Bombay Vegetables with Daal Tart (frozen)

Pack size 190g

Best before all dates up to and including 24 May 2019

No other Clive’s products are known to be affected.

Walkers

Walkers is urgently recalling a flavour of its popular crisps - because they pose allergy risks.

The Midlands crisp manufacturer is the go-to for many crisps fans but if you're a Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli fan, be warned.

The crisps are being taken off shelves - because it hasn't correctly emphasised on the packets that the snacks contain wheat.

Products containing wheat - and therefore gluten - can be a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to gluten.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, bloating and flatulence, indigestion and constipation.

73g packs are being recalled.

These are price marked "Only £1 RRP".

40g packs are also being taken off the shelves.

Affected packets contain best before dates of January 29, 2019 and earlier.

Crisps with best before dates of February 2, 2019 and after are not affected.

Walkers says customers with one of the affected packs, should call the Walkers Consumer Care Line on 0800 274777 to receive a full refund.

Slimfast

SlimFast is recalling its Advanced Vitality Strawberry + Blueberry Burst Meal Replacement Powder Shake Vegan because it contains milk protein which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The affected product has been sold by Amazon, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

SlimFast Advanced Vitality Strawberry + Blueberry Burst Meal Replacement Powder Shake Vegan

Pack size 450g

Lot number 8291, 8292, 8293, 8294

Best before end: October 2019

No other SlimFast products are known to be affected.

Gardiners of Scotland recalls Gardiners Scottish Macaroon Bars

Gardiners of Scotland Ltd is recalling Gardiners Scottish Macaroon Bars because they contain soya which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

Product details

Gardiners Scottish Macaroon Bars

Pack size 85g

Batch code 117078

Best before 18/11/2018

Gardiners Scottish Macaroon Bars

Pack size 85g

Batch code 124078

Best before 25/11/2018

Gardiners Scottish Macaroon Bars

Pack size 85g

Batch code 114088

Best before 15/12/2018

Gardiners Scottish Macaroon Bars

Pack size 85g

Batch code 120088

Best before 21/12/2018

Gardiners Scottish Macaroon Bars

Pack size 85g

Batch code 103098

Best before 04/01/2019

Gardiners Scottish Macaroon Bars

Pack size 85g

Batch code 118098

Best before 19/01/2019

Gardiners Scottish Macaroon Bars

Pack size 85g

Batch code 102108

Best before 03/02/2019

Smoked Haddock and Salmon Chowder

Cully and Sully is recalling its Smoked Haddock and Salmon Chowder because it contains molluscs which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to molluscs.

Pack size 400g

Use by 23 November 2018

No other Cully and Sully products are known to be affected.

Cully and Sully is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Waitrose Aromatic Green & White Chickpea and Bean Salad

Waitrose is recalling its Aromatic Green & White Chickpea and Bean Salad with a basil yogurt dressing, because it contains wheat and barley (gluten), nuts, mustard and soya which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat and barley (gluten), and/or with an allergy to nuts, mustard or soya.

Pack size - 180g

Use by - November 3, 2018

A large range of Spartan Protein products

Spartan Protein are recalling four products because they contain milk, peanuts and wheat (gluten) which are not emphasised correctly on the label.

This means these products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents or wheat (gluten), or an allergy to peanuts.

Tesco Pea and Spinach Dip and Tesco Roasted Carrot and Chickpea Dip

Tesco is recalling its Tesco Pea and Spinach Dip and Tesco Roasted Carrot and Chickpea Dip because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Tesco Pea and Spinach Dip

Pack size - 182g

Use by - November 1, November 3, November 5, November 6, November 7.

Tesco Roasted Carrot and Chickpea Dip

Pack size - 182g

Use by - November 2, November 4, November 6, November 8

Waitrose Sweet Potato Fries

Reason - Waitrose is recalling the product because they may contain wheat (gluten) and soya which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, and/or an allergy to soya.

Pack size - 300g

Use by - November 3, 2018

Greco Brothers 20 Choc Wafers

Greco Brothers Ltd is recalling this product because it contains milk which is not correctly declared on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

This product is only sold in Morrisons stores.

Best before - All dates up to October 2019.