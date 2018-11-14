Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A product recall has been issued for a popular brand of crisps.

Walkers has recalled a flavour from its Sensations range because of "incorrect labelling".

The Thai Sweet Chilli Flavour Potato Crisps have been affected.

The Food Standards Agency sent a warning out to the public about the recall on Wednesday afternoon (November 14).

Why are the crisps being recalled?

They contain wheat (gluten) which is not emphasised correctly on the label.

It should be highlighted in bold in the product's ingredients.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat (gluten).

Product details

Product: Walkers Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli Flavour Potato Crisps

Pack size: 40g

Best before: All best before dates up to and including 29 January 2019

Product: Walkers Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli Flavour Potato Crisps

Pack size 73g: Price Marked Pack (‘Only £1 RRP’)

Best before: All best before dates up to and including 29 January 2019

No other Walkers products are known to be affected

What have Walkers done to keep people safe?

Walkers is recalling the products from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

The products are safe for non-allergic consumers.

What should you do if you have one of the affected products?

If you have one of the affected packs, you can call the Walkers Consumer Care Line on 0800 274777 to receive a full refund.

