A 15-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the thigh in a Harrow cul-de-sac.

Police and paramedics rushed to Abbots Drive, off Rayners Lane , to reports of an injured teenage girl at 6.20pm on Saturday (February 10).

She received treatment for her injuries in hospital and Metropolitan Police describe her condition as "not life-threatening".

Officers from Harrow CID are investigating the incident and have not made any arrests yet.

Enquiries are ongoing and the detectives are keeping "an open mind as to motive at this time".

This incident if the fourth stabbing in Harrow getwestlondon has reported in since the new year.

On January 2, a man was chased down and stabbed at least 10 times outside his doorstep in Eastway Crescent, a few roads away from Saturday's stabbing.

A 17-year-old was slashed outside the Zoroastrian Centre in Alexander Avenue on January 22, just a few hundred metres from Abbots Drive.

Later that week, on January 26, another man was stabbed in Roxborough Park , near Harrow-on-the-Hill station.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact Harrow Police on 101, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

