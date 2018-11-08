Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This prisoner has been on the run for one week now in west London and police need you to call them as soon as you see him.

Police have been trying to return 38-year-old Shammy Banger to prison since last Thursday (November 1), when they poked fun at the distinctive t-shirt worn in his mugshot.

Despite numerous Shammy sightings, police have not received reports on his live location.

Officers told GetWestLondon: “We've had some good information from the public about his current whereabouts but would encourage anyone who has a 'live' sighting to call police right away.”

Fashion Police

Police in Hillingdon tweeted his picture using the hashtag "fugitive Friday" and joked that his T-shirt was worthy of a visit from the fashion police.

Officers said he could be in Hayes or around Uxbridge Road.

“If you see him before we do give us a call and we’ll happily return him to prison,” Hillingdon police tweeted last week.

The appeal has been shared by Hounslow Police and Ealing Police as well.

What to do if you see him

If you see him, do not approach him.

Instead call 101 immediately and alert the police . If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.