There’s a prisoner on the run in west London and police hunting for him have poked fun at the "criminally bad" T-shirt he is wearing in his mugshot.

Shammy Banger, 38, is from Hayes and should be in jail.

Police in Hillingdon tweeted his picture using the hashtag "fugitive Friday" and joked that his T-shirt was worthy of a visit from the fashion police.

Officers say he could be in Hayes or around Uxbridge Road.

“If you see him before we do give us a call and we’ll happily return him to prison,” they tweeted.

The appeal has been shared by Hounslow Police and Ealing Police as well.

If you see him, do not approach him.

Instead call 101 immediately and alert the police. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.