Police have named the woman who was stabbed in the neck and died in Neasden.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to a home in Neasden Lane at 2.32am on Friday (June 1) to reports of an unresponsive woman.

Emergency services found a 28-year-old woman and while paramedics battled to save the woman's life, she was pronounced dead at 2.44am.

Formal identification awaits, but police believe the victim to be Andra Hilitanu.

Ioan Campeanu, 43, was arrested following the incident and charged with murder on Saturday (June 2.)

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Willesden Magistrates Court on Monday (June 4).

A post-mortem at Northwick Park Hospital on Saturday (June 2) gave a provisional cause of death of the victim as a stab wound to the neck.

Officers await a conclusive cause of death and formal identification.

The victim's next of kin have been informed.