A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found stabbed to death at a residential address in Neasden.

Metropolitan Police were called to the home in Neasden Lane shortly after 2.32am on Friday (June 1) to reports of an unresponsive woman.

Emergency services found the 28-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics battled to save the woman's life, but she was pronounced dead at 2.44am.

A 43-year-old man who was "known to the victim" was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a north London police station.

Police have still not been able to locate the woman's next of kin and a post-mortem is due to be held in due course.

Detectives investigating the murder are not seeking any other suspects in connection to the woman's death.

A crime scene is in place and Met Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating the incident.

The woman's death came on a night of unusual overnight violence in Brent , in which a 24-year-old man was shot in Stonebridge , and a man in his 20s was stabbed near Tokyngton Recreation Ground. Both victims are in a critical condition in hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the other overnight violent incidents.