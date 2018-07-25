The video will start in 8 Cancel

The death of a 39-year-old man outside Greenford Station is being treated as "unexplained" by police.

The man who was found dead in Oldfield Lane North in the early hours of June 23 has been formally identified by police as Greenford resident, Slawomir Weglarski.

His next of kin have been informed and following an inconclusive post-mortem examination at Fulham June 24, police say his death "remains unexplained". A second, "special" post-mortem has been ordered.

A second man in his 30s was found unconscious at the scene after police and London Ambulance Service officers attended reports of a fight at 1.46am.

The second man was taken to hospital with a suspected head injury - his injuries have been deemed non-life threatening or life changing.

"A post-mortem examination at Fulham Mortuary on Sunday, 24 June was inconclusive. A special post-mortem is ongoing."

Officers from the West Area Command Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is requested to call police via 101 quoting reference 612/23June. You can also tweet information to police via @MetCC.