The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man in his late 30s was found dead in Oldfield Lane North outside Greenford Station in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 23).

Another man in his 30s was found "unresponsive" at the scene and was rushed to hospital with a suspected head injury, he is said to be in a stable condition.

Police, who were attending reports of a fight when they found the two men, are treating the death as "unexplained."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Oldfield Lane North at 01.46am on Saturday following reports of a fight.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found two unresponsive men aged in their late 30s."

"The first man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The second man has been taken to hospital with a suspected head injury. He remains in a stable condition."

(Image: Google)

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course and formal identification awaits.

Police are in the process of informing his next-of-kin.

Enquiries into what happed are ongoing.

A crime scene remains in place outside Greenford Station on Saturday and the station is in the process of being reopened.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is requested to call police via 101 quoting reference 612/23June. You can also tweet information to police via @MetCC.