Pictures show forensic officers combing residential Chelsea streets near where a man was stabbed to death .

A murder investigation was launched after the victim, believed to be in his 40s, suffered multiple stab wounds and died in Cathcart Road at around 10.30pm on Wednesday (May 30).

The leafy Chelsea street, near Fulham Road remained closed to traffic on Thursday (May 31) as detectives searched the area for evidence.

Nearby Finborough Road was also partially closed between while Fulham Road and Redcliffe Square while officers investigated and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 10.21pm to reports of a stabbing on Cathcart Road.

"Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

A man, believed to be aged in his 40s, was found with multiple stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of the medical teams, he died at the scene shortly after 11.00pm."

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "deeply saddened" by this latest incident of fatal violence in London's streets.

In a statement Mr Khan said: "I was deeply saddened to learn of the fatal stabbing of a man in Kensington last night and my thoughts are with his friends and family.

“The police are doing everything in their power to bring those responsible to justice. If you carry a knife, be prepared to face the full force of the law.

“I remain in close contact with the Met Police and I am meeting the Deputy Commissioner later today.

“We must all work together to bring an end to senseless violent crime, which affects the whole country. I am continuing to do all I can to tackle this dreadful scourge, including investing millions in the Met’s new Violent Crime Task Force.

“Last week I saw their work for myself, accompanying them on a raid which led to a number of arrests."

He added: “If you have any information on this incident, please call the police on 101, or 999 in an emergency, or you can use the anonymous Crime Stoppers service on 0800 555 111. There is no honour in staying silent.”

The victim's next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits.

No arrests have been made and police enquiries continue.



Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information is urged to call police on 101 or the incident room on 0208 358 0200.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.