A man, believed to be in his 40s, was stabbed to death in Chelsea on Wednesday night (May 30).

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds in Cathcart Road, close to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in Fulham Road, shortly before 10.30pm.

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to the scene at 10.21pm.

Despite the efforts of LAS officers, the man, who had been stabbed repeatedly, died at the scene at around 11pm.

A Met police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 10.21pm to reports of a stabbing on Cathcart road. Officers attended along with LAS.

His next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A murder probe has been launched into the attack and Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

The scene of the Cathcart Road stabbing is being treated as a crime scene while officers investigate.

No arrests have been made and police enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information is urged to call police on 101 or the incident room on 0208 358 0200.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.