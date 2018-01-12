The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of Paul Tong in Ealing last year.

Detectives investigating the death of Mr Tong, 53, of Willcott Road, Acton, on April 20 charged two people on Thursday (January 11).

Christopher McDonald, of Goodwin Road, Croydon, was charged with murder, a spokesman from Met Police said.

The 32-year-old was also charged with conspiracy to rob.

Aliysa Ellis, 28, of Loveday Road, Ealing, was also charged on Thursday (January 11) with manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

Both were remanded into custody to appear at Ealing Magistrates' Court on Friday (January 12).

