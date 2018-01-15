The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men accused of allegedly beating a man to death for his Rolex watch during a “robbery gone wrong” appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday (January 15).

Christopher McDonald, 32, and Aliysa Ellis, 28, are alleged to have targeted Paul Tong at his home in Willcott Road, Acton, on April 19 last year.

The 53-year-old was found dead the following day with injuries to his torso and head.

Two empty Rolex watch boxes were left behind at the scene, the court heard.

On Thursday (January 11), McDonald and Ellis were charged in connection with Mr Tong's death.

McDonald, of Goodwin Road in Croydon, was charged with murder and conspiracy to rob.

Ellis, of Loveday Road in Ealing, was charged with manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

The pair were remanded in custody until a plea and case management hearing on March 29, with a joint trial date set for July 2.

