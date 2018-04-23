The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Voters can choose to have their say about transport in the UK’s busiest shopping street when they go to the polls this month.

Would-be councillors are contesting seats across 20 wards at the local elections in the City of Westminster. There are three seats in each ward.

The Campaign Against the Pedestrianisation of Oxford Street party is fielding three candidates in the Westminster City Council elections on May 3.

The group is campaigning under its single pledge in the wards which Oxford Street runs through, from Marble Arch at one end to Tottenham Court Road at the other. It aims to “work with all stakeholders for improvement, not closure”.

Candidates include Kevin Coyne, who is standing in Bryanston and Dorset Square ward. The campaign is also contesting the Marylebone High Street ward, where Michael Dunn is standing, and West End ward with candidate Ronald Whelan.

Two years ago London mayor Sadiq Khan announced the 1.2-mile shopping street would be pedestrianised by 2020.

Transport for London had to extend a consultation after residents said they were given an incorrect email address for sending their views.

Most recently, Westminster City Council has been three-quarters blue to one quarter red - with 45 Conservative councillors compared to 15 from Labour.

The three main parties - Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats - are each fielding 60 candidates to contest every seat.

The Green Party has concentrated on 13 wards. It is fielding one candidate per ward in Abbey, Bayswater, Church Street, Bryanston and Dorset Square, Harrow Road, Hyde Park, Maida Vale, Marylebone High Street, Regent’s Park, St James’s, Vincent Square, West End and Westbourne.

Gabriela Fajardo Palacios is standing for the Christian Peoples Alliance in Warwick ward. The national party was founded in 1999.

Muhammad Uddin is campaigning as an Independent in Churchill ward - the same ward he contested in 2014.

Polls open for the 2018 local elections at 7am on Thursday May 3.