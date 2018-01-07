The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman in her 20s has been hospitalised after being hit by a bus in Oxford Street.

At 10.51am on Sunday (January 7), A40 Oxford Street was closed in both directions after a collision between a bus and a pedestrian at the junction of New Bond Street.

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene and closed Oxford Street to allow emergency services to make the scene safe.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Bus routes were diverted as a result of the collision and were unable to serve routes between Oxford Street and Portman Street.

Police urged motorists driving in the area to find alternative routes.

(Image: Google Maps)

A police spokesman said: "There has been a road traffic collision on Oxford Street near the junction with New Bond Street.

“Both lanes in Oxford Street currently closed whilst police and medics deal with the incident."

Speaking to getwestlondon, a spokesman from London Ambulance Service said the pedestrian was rushed to a major trauma centre.

“We were called at 10.50am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Oxford Street," the spokesman said.

“We sent a cycle responder and an ambulance crew to the scene, with the first of our medics arriving in under three minutes.

“We treated a woman for head injuries and took her as a priority to a major trauma centre.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .