Oxford Street has been closed in both directions after a collision on Sunday (January 7).

Motorists have been urged to find alternate routes after the incident took place at the junction of New Bond Street.

Buses serving Oxford Street are diverted and unable to serve stops between Oxford Circus and Portman Street.

A police spokesman said: "There has been a road traffic collision on Oxford Street near the junction with New Bond Street.

"Both lanes on Oxford Street currently closed whilst police and medics deal with the incident."

We will be bringing you all the latest updates on this live blog.

