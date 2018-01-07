Oxford Street has been closed in both directions after a collision on Sunday (January 7).
Motorists have been urged to find alternate routes after the incident took place at the junction of New Bond Street.
Buses serving Oxford Street are diverted and unable to serve stops between Oxford Circus and Portman Street.
A police spokesman said: "There has been a road traffic collision on Oxford Street near the junction with New Bond Street.
"Both lanes on Oxford Street currently closed whilst police and medics deal with the incident."
Key Events
Police presence
The road has been closed in both directions while emergency services make the scene safe.
Traffic severely affected
Traffic is severely affected around Oxford Street after the collision.
Motorists have been urged to find alternate routes.
Collision between bus and pedestrian
A spokesman for Metropolitan Police told getwestlondon the collision in Oxford Street was between a bus and a pedestrian.
London Ambulance Service has rushed a woman in her 20s to hospital.
Her injuries are currently not thought to be life-threatening.
Oxford Street closed in both directions
A40 Oxford Street is closed in both directions after a collision on Sunday (January 7).
Buses are currently unable to serve between Oxford Circus and Portman Street and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
The collision took place at the junction of New Bond Street.