The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 12,000 officers were deployed to this year's Notting Hill Carnival , which according to police, was a widely peaceful event.

Officers were given Section 60 stop and search powers which led to nearly 400 arrests and a shocking number of offensive weapons being seized.

Policing of the two-day street party was ramped up after a week of bloodshed in the capital in which six people were shot.

Metropolitan Police confirmed its officers removed 36 dangerous weapons from the streets during Carnival.

British Transport Police (BTP) counted four knives and a corrosive substance among the items it confiscated from festival-goers, with BTP officers making 12 arrests.

Following a spike in street violence and knife crime in the capital, The Met's Task Force officers were also out in large numbers working to keep the event free from violence.

A male stabbed in Ladbroke Grove on Monday night suffered non fatal injuries - according to the Met he was the only reported victim of knife crime at Notting Hill Carnival.

Photos shared by police on social media reveal just a handful of the terrifying knives that were taken off the streets around Carnival.

These terrifying knives were taken off the street at Notting Hill Carnival

(Image: BTP)

BTP officers seized this knife (pictured above) along with three others and a corrosive substance from people at Notting Hill Carnival. It made 12 arrests over the two-day street party.

BTP Chief Superintendent John Conaghan said: “This was a particularly busy period for our officers and I would like to thank them for their dedication and extremely hard work.

“Thanks to their diligence and proportionate use of stop and search powers, a number of individuals were arrested during the Carnival.

“Most notably, four knives were seized during those arrests as well as a corrosive substance, capable of causing serious harm.

“These dangerous and potentially lethal weapons were removed from the streets, undoubtedly making it safer for passengers and Carnival attendees.”

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A vicious-looking carving knife was stopped from entering Carnival by Met Task Force officers who seized it off someone after searching them at an entrance to the event.

In urged people against bringing knives to carnival in a tweet: "We are on a entrance point and searching people under Section 60 or Section 1 for weapons. A few knives seized and so far seven arrests. Hope everyone else has a fun and safe weekend here. Don’t bring knives to carnival."

A huge kitchen knife was discovered by officers combing the streets around carnival for weapons which may have been stashed.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The knife was found during a weapons sweep of Tavistock Road just moments away from Ladbroke Grove, a key Carnival hub.

Met Task Force tweeted: "One tactic we utilise is Weapon sweeps. Officers search potential hiding points for weapons which get stashed for easy access. This one was found on Tavistock Road. Another life saved."