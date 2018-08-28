The video will start in 8 Cancel

A male was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove on Monday evening (August 27), "marring" an otherwise peaceful Notting Hill Carnival, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Police found the injured victim in Ladbroke Grove at the junction with Bonchruch Road shortly after 8pm.

He was rushed to a central London hospital by London Ambulance Service from the scene.

A Met spokeswoman said: "Officers responded to reports of a male who had been stabbed at approximately 8.10pm.

"The male was taken to a central London hospital. His injuries are not being treated as life-threatening."

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.

The victim's age is not known at this time.

According to Metropolitan Police Commander Dave Musker, who led the policing of Notting Hill Carnival, Monday night's stabbing was the only incident of its kind and "marred" a largely peaceful two-day street party.

PC Musker said: “We would like to thank all those who took to the streets to celebrate everything that the Carnival stands for, in a kind and considerate manner.

(Image: PA)

“However, Monday night was marred by the news of a non-life threatening stabbing at around 8.10pm in Ladbroke Grove. Thankfully this was the only incident of this nature throughout the whole weekend."

Nearly 400 arrests were made by officers at the Notting Hill Carnival who were granted Section 60 powers to stop and search whoever they please over the weekend.

Drugs, knives and a corrosive substance were among items seized by some of the 13,000 officers working at the event where knife arches were installed for the first time ever this year.