A man was chased by a group of knife-wielding men before being stabbed in Northolt.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was found by police on Byron Way, near to Rectory Park, suffering with a stab injury, and was rushed to hospital.

His injuries are not life threatening, police have said.

The late night attack occurred at 9.21pm on Wednesday (October 24), with witnesses reporting seeing a heavy police presence in the area in the hours that followed.

One woman estimated there to be around eight police vehicles and one ambulance.

Three men have since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 9.21pm on Wednesday October 24 to reports of a man being chased by a group of males who were armed with a knife in Byron Way, Northolt.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, aged in his 30s, suffering from a stab injury.

"He was taken to a north London hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

"Officers searched the area and, following a short chase, three males, aged 20, 18 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

"They were taken to a north London police station where they remain in custody."

The stabbing comes just two days after police launched a CCTV appeal following the stabbing of a man who was chased into Ruislip Road, Northolt last month.

Moments before the "serious" attack, the victim had been in B&D Newsagents, in Arrowscout Walk, on the service road off Ruislip Road.

A fight broke out in the newsagents, during which the victim was chased out of the shop and into the middle of Ruislip Road, where he sustained a serious stab injury.

Police have now released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak with in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone who witnesses the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting 9054/24OCT. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.